SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 434,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,240. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

