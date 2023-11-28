SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.60. 18,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.