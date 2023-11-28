SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 666,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

