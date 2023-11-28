Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Trimmed by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $67,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,433. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

