Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

