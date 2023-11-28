State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,047. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

