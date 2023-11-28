State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Markel Group worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $1,440.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,445.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,422.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total value of $514,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $103,001,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,001,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 and sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.