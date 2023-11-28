State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of STERIS worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

NYSE STE traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. 20,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

