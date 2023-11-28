State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 450,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,898. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

