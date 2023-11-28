State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.96 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 222.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $5,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. 480,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

