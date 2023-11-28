State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.94 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 84,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 57,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.63. 48,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.