State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.22 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 363,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

