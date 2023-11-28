State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,793 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.



MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

