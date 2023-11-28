State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,024 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,104. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

