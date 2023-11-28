Status (SNT) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $156.40 million and $4.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,394.34 or 0.99877697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03952576 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,225,054.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

