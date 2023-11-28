Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,411 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 1,465,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,090. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.