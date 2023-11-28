STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.