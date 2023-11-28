Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) a C$12.25 Price Target

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) received a C$12.25 price objective from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.4 %
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1549637 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
