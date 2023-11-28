Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock remained flat at $45.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 266.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

