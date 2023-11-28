StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,728 shares of company stock worth $65,824. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.