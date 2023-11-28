StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

