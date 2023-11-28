StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
