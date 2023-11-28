StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of ONVO opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
