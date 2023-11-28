StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

