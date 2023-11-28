StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.49. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

