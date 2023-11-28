StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 257.52% and a negative net margin of 73.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.