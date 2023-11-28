StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.41 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

