StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. Insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

