StockNews.com Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 227,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

