Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann Company Profile

SAUHY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

