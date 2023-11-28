Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,628,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 135.1% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

