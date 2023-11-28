Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,120.33 or 0.99816902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023984 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

