Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. 981,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

