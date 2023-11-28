Summit Financial LLC Buys 147 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,902. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.22 and a 200-day moving average of $327.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

