Summit Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 934,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

