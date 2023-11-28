Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,210 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,967,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,772,000 after buying an additional 391,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,785 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.