Summit Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 94,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,697. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

