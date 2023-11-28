Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 250.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. 247,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,894. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

