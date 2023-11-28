Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 238,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

