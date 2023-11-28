Summit Financial LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,030. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

