Summit Financial LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.