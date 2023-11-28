Summit Financial LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,690. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.