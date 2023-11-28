Summit Financial LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,690. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

