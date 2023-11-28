Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

