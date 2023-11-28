Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. 24,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

