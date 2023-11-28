Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.15. 100,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

