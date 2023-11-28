Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,027,000 after buying an additional 883,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135,880 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

