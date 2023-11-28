Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. 5,072,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,394,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

