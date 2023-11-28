Summit Financial LLC Takes $693,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. 469,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

