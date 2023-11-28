Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 228,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,127. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.