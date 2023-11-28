Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 4,891,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,216,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

