Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 1,896,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,072. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

